Girls Soccer Super Sectionals Benet Academy vs. Dunlap 05.31.22

St. Francis is the host for the 2A girls' soccer super sectionals. Dunlap and Benet Academy go head to head for a spot in the state semifinals at North Central College on Friday.

First Half

Two minutes in and Benet is already looking dangerous as Mariana Pinto’s curling effort is pushed aside by Alex Jensen.

Dunlap’s turn for an early look. Lily Sutter stands over the 25-yard free kick but her shot is easily soaked up by Shannon Clark.

Eagles still on the offense. Izzy Seipold puts in a cross that bounces to Sutter in the box but Shannon Clark is there to shut the door. Game tied at zero going into halftime.

Second Half

Twelve minutes into the second half and Benet finally has a good look on net. Mariana Pinto passes off to Anna Casemere who’s left footed attempted is saved by Alex Jensen keeping the game scoreless.

All Redwings so far in the second half as Pinto sends in a cross that finds Casemere but she is denied again by Jensen.

15 minutes to play in regular time. Katie Lewellyan passes off to Mariano Pinto in the box who then slides the ball back post to a wide-open Keira Petrucelli and the freshman puts the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 Redwings.

Final chance for the Eagles as Abbie Gleason shows off her flip throw and after a mad scramble in the box the ball is eventually caught by Shannon Clark.

With that, Benet Academy holds onto the 1-0 lead and they take down Dunlap in the super sectionals. The Redwings move on to the state semifinals against Deerfield.

