Girls Soccer Super Sectional Metea Valley vs Edwardsville 05.31.22

Metea Valley girls soccer makes the trip down I-55 to Normal West for their first ever super sectional appearance after an upset win over Naperville North. Another win for the Mustangs puts them in the state series for the first time in school history. Now they have take care of the Edwardsville Tigers, who are coming back to back upset wins over Normal community and defending 3A state champs O’Fallon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Tigers look to get on the board first with leading Olivia Baca but her kick sails too high over the net.

Now it’s the Mustangs turn for a goal opportunity. Tyra King chases the loose ball but Edwardsville’s defender Mariah Jackson and Goalie Kaitlyn Naney team up to knock it out of reach.

However the King has returned. She gets the Leanne Barrett pass and after fighting off her defender she puts some air on that kick and it goes in for Metea’s first goal of the game. It’s 1-0 ponies.

Edwardsville hopes for the equalizer. Payton Federmann gets a piece of the ball that goes off the post and the Metea defenders are there to kick it away to avoid a disaster.

Lucy Burk rewards her defense by putting on some moves while dribbling and with her shot she scores. Two unbelievable goals by the Mustangs gives them a 2-0 lead at the break.

Second Half

The Black and Gold were on lockdown defense showing absolutely no love to the Tigers keeping that ball out the zone. After years of trying and frustration the Metea Valley Mustangs have done it. They have punched their ticket to State for the first time in school history and will face Lincoln Way Central in the State semifinals. This is also win number 100 for head coach Chris Whaley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!