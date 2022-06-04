Girls Soccer State Semifinals Metea Valley vs. Lincoln Way Central 06.03.22

We are at North Central College for the 3A girls soccer State semifinals. Metea Valley looks to continue their historic season. In the way of the Mustangs is Lincoln Way Central, a team that has only lost one game this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start this game 13 minutes in as Tyra King dribbles past her defender. She centers the ball to a wide open Jocelyn Grabow for the opening goal.

Just under 15 minutes to play in the half. Lucy Burk shows off her skills. She passes off to Tyra King whos shot deflects into the back of the net. 2-0 Mustangs going into the second half.

Second Half

Into the second half now. Centrals Grace Grundhofer has a free kick from about 20 yards out but Julie Straub saves her effort keeping the Knights scoreless.

Mustangs back on the attack. Jordan Lange plays a through ball to Lucy Burk in the box but right before the sophomore can release the shot a sliding challenge by Jenni Andjelic clears the danger.

All Metea now as Addison Wargo floats a corner kick into the box but Alexa Hadley rises above the crowd and she punches the ball out of harm’s way.

Metea still pushing for that third goal. Lucy Burk once again has a good look on net but her shot is saved by Hadley and cleared by Emma Olson.

Knights trying to get something going. Grace Grundhofer shows off her flip throw and after a series of headers the ball is safely caught by Julie Straub.

With that, the two first half goals for Metea Valley is enough to send them to the State Finals. The Mustangs take down Lincoln Way Central by a score of the 2-0 and they will play Barrington for the State trophy.

