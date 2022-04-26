Girls Soccer Naperville North vs Naperville Central 04.25.22

It’s time for a crosstown classic on the soccer pitch as Naperville Central dances their way in with an 11-0 record and would love to pick up conference win number three. The visiting Huskies are also looking for a 3-0 start in the DVC and are on a two game winning streak after wins over Sandburg and Burlington Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

In a battle of two powerhouses, it’s the goalies who are going to play pivotal roles on a cold night. First it’s Central’s Abby O’Connor denying the Olivia Anderson goal attempt.

Now it’s Abby Haskell’s turn for a save as Grace Granato tries the header but there’s number one securing the bounce into the brick wall. We remain scoreless at the break.

Second Half

In the second half the Huskies try from long range but it’s O’Connor again taking her defense to another level to avoid a break in.

On the Redhawks end Megan Nortkett tries to get the juice flowing as she puts on the moves, kicks the ball, but Haskell dives for the save.

Time winding down in regulation so Norkett attempts a kick from the twenty but it just goes wide to the net. We headed to overtime with doughnuts on the board.

Overtime

Both teams end up in two overtimes and neither could find the back of the net. Huskies and Redhawks end in a tie for a third straight regular season game after two regular season ties last year.