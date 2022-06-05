Girls Soccer 3A State Final Metea Valley vs. Barrington 06.04.22

It is time for the 3A girl’s soccer state final. Metea Valley comes into the game only conceding two goals throughout the entire post season. On the other end of the field is Barrington, a team that has not given up a single goal in the playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start the State Final 18 minutes in with Barrington’s Kaitlin Taylor picking up the ball outside of the box and shooting but her shot is easily saved by Julia Straub.

Fillies with a corner kick to end the half. Brooke Brown sends in the cross but Julie Straub rises above the crowd and she punches the ball to safety.

Second Half

Second half now and the Fillies come out strong. Piper Lucier takes a shot from distance that Julia Straub tips onto the crossbar and after another good look by Barrington the ball eventually goes out for a goal kick.

Metea’s turn for a good look on net. Jordan Lange passes off to Olivia Hernandez who then nutmegs a defender to find Jocelyn Grabow who’s shot goes just wide.

Game still scoreless with 8 minutes to go. Piper Lucier shows her skills and she fires on net but Julia Straub saves her curling effort.

Final chance of regulation. Piper Lucier once again is at the center of things as she forces another save out of Straub. With that, we go into extra time scoreless.

Second Overtime

Skipping to the second half of extra time. Kaylee Bannack has a throw in that bounces right into the path of Tyra King but her shot rings off the crossbar.

Last chance for a winner. Addison Wargo has a free kick from way out and she hits the crossbar. After 100 minutes of play, the State trophy will be decided by penalties.

Penalties

Up first for the Fillies is Gracie Stagnito and she slots her penalty bottom corner.

Jordan Lange goes first for Metea and she makes no mistake from the spot.

Next up is Piper Lucier whose shot is saved by a diving Julia Straub.

Second Mustang kicker is Leanne Barrett who is denied by Avery Trapp.

Starting off round three is Brooke Brown who finds the back of the net.

Riley Strcic is up next and she buries her PK top corner.

Up for Barrington is Nicole Gwiasda whose shot is saved by Straub.

Addison Wargo looks to put Metea ahead but she hits the top of the crossbar.

Round five and we are ties at two as Kate Lubinsky slots her shot bottom corner.

Tyra King needs to score to keep Metea alive and she does just that.

Into sudden death as Ellie Sanchez’s shot just gets past Julia Straub.

Next Mustang is Jocelyn Grabow who shots and scores. We are tied at four a piece.

Seventh kicker for the Fillies is Kaitlin Taylor who shots bottom left and scores.

Freshman Olivia Hernandez is up next and she fires top bins. Sending us into the eighth round.

Caitlin Paul steps up and her shot hits the outside of the post.

Ella Johnson can win the game here but her shot is saved by Avery Trapp’s trailing hand.

Ninth round now. Maddy Ziebarth steps up and her shot hits the crossbar.

Abigail Ondrus’s turn to try to win it. She steps up and fires side netting giving Metea Valley the 6-5 win in the penalty shot and the 3A State Championship over Barrington! The Mustangs take home the programs first ever-state title!

For more prep sports highlights and post-season coverage, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!