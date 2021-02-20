Girls Gymnastics WV/MV Co-op vs. Neuqua Valley 02.18.21

Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics welcomes the Waubonsie and Metea co-op to their home mat for a friendly duel on the bars, beam, floor and vault, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosting their second home meet of the season. WV/MV co-op technically the visitors – with the team also using the Neuqua gym as their home facility… so everyone is feeling the home “mat” advantage. Both schools coming off wins against Naperville Central.

Vault

We start on the runway with the Co-Op and Victoria Swanski… Off the spring board with a half twist…garners her an 8.3 to open up the night.

Wildcat Hailey Fitzgerald’s turn on the apparatus. She pulls off a yurechanko half twist and lands an 8.15 score.

Bars

We stick with Neuqua and move to bars. Audrey Braun’s pink hair is easy to spot as she charges up for the dismount… quite impressive double tuck to end her routine with an 8.85 score.

Floor

We turn up the music on floor and there were some impressive routines on the night! The co-ops Stephanie Sfek with a round off one and a half full for her first pass… little later on she pulls off a front walkover front whip helping her to an 8.6 score.

Sfek’s freshman teammate Haley Mitchell showing off her skills on floor next. She also is a fan of the front pass with a front walkover front punch and caps it off with a forward roll. Mitchell finishes her routine with a round off back handspring layout helping her to a 7.45

Wildcat Amelia Wachtell getting her team excited with a powerful full at the beginning of her routine. She shows off her skill and control a little later on with a front pass which earns her 8.45 points.

All-around gymnast of the night would go to Wildcat Hailey Fitzgerald. All power in this routine with a one and a half front punch pass and a front walkover front layout. Fitzgerald grabs an 8.7 on floor, as well as all around winner, which leads Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics to their second home victory of the season, 130.2 to 126 the final.

