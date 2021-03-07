Girls Gymnastics WV/MV Co-op vs. Naperville North 03.04.21

Naperville North girls gymnastics holds senior night for their three veteran members while also welcoming the WV/MV Co-op into the gym. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

With the shortened season coming to an end, the Naperville North huskies honor their three seniors before the dual begins against the Waubonsie Metea co-op. The DVC meet just one week away, both teams are looking to perfect their routines.

We start with the co-ops Emily Thompson over on bars. The warstang hit a nice beginning of her routine and is now charging up for a dismount. Toes pointed as she goes around and then dismounts with a layout which helps earn her an 8.35 score. Second highest score for the warstangs on bars.

The highest score for the team on bars would belong to Stephanie Svec. Here she is showing her balance and strength on the high bar. Her dismount holds a double tuck which earns her big cheers from her teammates and coaches and a 9.05 score. Top bars performance on the night.

We head over to the runway with the huskies next and Evie Glazer going full speed at the vault. She performs a full 360 twist off the vault, grabbing an 8.6 score.

Sticking with North, just up on the 4 inch side beam is Katie Kristle. She nails a back walkover back handspring to begin her routine and then a little later for her dismount pulls off a back handspring layout, helping her to the top beam routine for the huskies with an 8.850.

Turn up the music with Stephanie Svec on the floor as her pass of a front walkover, front layout, front punch garners an 8.950 score. Svec would be the one of top scorers on the night with a total of 34.650 points.

The other top all-around gymnast comes from North, Katie Kristle, also with an all-around score of 34.650 points. It would be the Naperville North girls gymnastics team who grab the W on the night, 135.05 to 129.75

