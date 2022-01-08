Girls Gymnastics Waubonsie Valley/Metea Valley Co-Op vs Neuqua Valley 01.06.22

Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics welcome the Waubonsie Valley/Metea Valley Co-Op where the Wildcats take the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The holiday break is over, which means girls gymnastics is back at Neuqua Valley as they welcome the Co-Op team of Waubonsie and Metea Valley.

Vault

We start off with the vault as the Co-Op’s Hailey Mitchell has a nice attempt getting a team high score of 8.4.

Next up from Neuqua is Xara Gin who goes up and twists to stick the landing; she gets an 8.5.

Our best vault performer of the evening is Wildcat Haley Fitzgerald as she puts on an impressive showing with this jump giving her a high score of 9.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Moving onto the uneven bars, we begin with Hailey Mitchell from the Co-Op as she has a nice turn on the lower bar and an even better transition to the top bar. She completes it with a smooth landing giving her a score of 8.4.

Sticking with the Haley’s, but with Haley Fitzgerald who turns on the lower bar and transitions to the top bar. She finishes off her routine with a double back tuck to get an 8.8.

Balance Beam

Onto the balance beam as the Co-Op’s Stephanie Svec starts this one in a split handstand with great concentration. She then finishes off her routine with a nice dismount for an 8.

Next up is Lauren Cordero from Neuqua who performs a back tuck and then keeps her balance with a few jumps. She ends the routine with a bit of a slip, but stays composed and finishes with a score of 7.7.

Floor Exercise

Our last event of the night is the floor routine. We start with a Wildcat in Susan Jones who shows off her moves early and sticks the landing. She goes on to score an 8.45 for her routine.

Next up on the floor for the Co-Op is Rachel Li who begins her routine much similar to the last one we saw. She caps it off with a round off double back handspring.

Our top performer of the night in every event is Haley Fitzgerald and she shows why with this routine. She finishes with a round off into a twist and some dance moves giving Neuqua Valley the win over the Waubonsie-Metea Co-Op 132.25-119.50.

