Girls Gymnastics Waubonsie Valley/Metea Valley Co-Op vs Naperville Central 12.02.2021

Naperville Central girls gymnastics take on the Waubonsie/Metea Valley Co-Op in a DVC meet where the Redhawks secure the victory.

It’s time for girls gymnastics as we hit the mats at Naperville Central. The Redhawks look to pick up their first conference win taking on the Waubonsie/Metea Valley Co-Op led by new head coach Ashley Piton.

Vault

Let’s start with Central’s Namrata Bhattacharjee on the vault. After a nice attempt, she lands with the Hawks’ second best score at 8.1. Not a bad job from the senior.

Up next is Hailey Mitchell from the visitors. Coming down the runway, she leaps and sticks the landing for the top score on the vault with an 8.45.

Central’s best score comes from Erin Gugora running and leaping her way to an 8.3.

Stephanie Svec also performs well on the vault for the Co-Op. Her score is an 8.4, just .05 behind Mitchell.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Now let’s go swinging on the uneven parallel bars. It’s Mitchell again and her concentration is on point. After a few swings, she lands with a back layout scoring an eight, the second best in the routine.

That top score comes from Redhawk Gaby Tapia as her performance just edges out Mitchell with an 8.05 and gets low fives from her coaches.

Balance Beam

Here is Tapia again this time on the balance beam. She does a few cartwheels and then ends her attempt with a front tuck that gives her an 8.25.

Up next is Bhattacharjee who also does a great job keeping her balance on the beam. She pauses and then back tucks her way on the mat for a 7.35.

Floor Exercise

Let’s go to the floor exercise starting with WV/MV and all around leader Stephanie Svec. Her leaps, tucks, and springs lead her to an 8.6 and the top all around with a 32.2.

Central’s all around leader is Tapia. She executes two tucks and the Redhawks do their part to take down the Co-Op. That puts them at 1-0 in the DVC.

