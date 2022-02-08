Girls Gymnastics Oswego Sectionals 02.08.22

Oswego High School is the host for the 2022 girls gymnastics sectionals with four of our area teams in attendance including Naperville North who just captured a regional title. The Huskies along the Co-Ops of Downers Grove and Oswego, followed by Lincoln Way East also come in as regional champs. While only one team can walk away with a sectional plaque everyone else involved is looking for top five finishes to advance to state.

Vault

We begin on the Vault with Lincoln Way East’s Olivia Gonda who does a round off into a back pike and lands with a 9.1. Up next is Naperville North’s Rigley Jump. Coming down the runway a she also does a round off but doubles the back pike. That’s good enough for a fourth place finish with a score of 9.25. Here’s the top vaulter and all around on the night as Hinsdale’s Central’s Emily Klobach is attempting a round off to a double back. Klobach with the best score on the night in any event at 9.47.

Uneven Bars

Now let’s go to the uneven bars with Downers Grove’s Katrina Carlson. She keeps on swinging and then finishes with a double back tuck and it works for a first place finish in the event for a second straight week. Husky Rigley Jump also impresses us on the bar and it happens to be her best event on the night. After attempting her own double back tuck she lands in third place finish and of course she deserves a high five.

Balance Beam

Naperville Central’s lone individual Gabi Tapia shows off all her effort on the beam. Her performance lands with a score of 8.12. Neuqua Valley’s top score on beam comes from Ame Wachtel. She begins with a near handstand and then finishes with a twist. That’s good for a 8.75 score. Oswego’s best gymnast on the beam is Kelsie Freundt. She starts off with a cart wheel and then ends with twist that lands her a fourth place finish. However the top score for the beam comes from Kate Snouffer from Downers Grove and for a second week in a row. Her score just edges out team Katrina Carlson with a a back tuck but it’s solid for a 9.42.

Floor Exercise

To the final event with the floor exercise. Waubonise/Metea’s Stephanie Svec goes out strong in her last meet of the season. Her jumps and moves on the mat are good to score an 8.8. Let’s finish with Husky Katie Kristle who is the fifth best all around on the night and her top performance comes on the floor. She and Rilgey Jump’s dominating performances both land them in the top five in all around and are heading to state as individuals. Although at the end of the night and for a second straight season the Downers Grove Co-Op is your sectional champs followed by Lincoln Way East and Naperville North.