Girls Gymnastics Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 12.02.2021

Naperville North girls gymnastics takes on Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies win the dual meet over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We open up the girls gymnastics season at Naperville North as the Huskies take on Neuqua Valley in the first DVC matchup of the season.

Vault

Let’s start this meet off with the vault as North’s Dana Blakey does a half turn into a twist and lands for a score of 8.4.

Next up on the vault is Neuqua’s Lauren Cordero who does the same maneuver and gets a nice landing for an 8.6.

Back to the Huskies as Abby Aldrich half turns the other way for the twist and gets a score of 8.65.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Moving onto the uneven parallel bars, Wildcat Susan Jones switches onto the high bar and does a back layout onto the mat. She finishes with a 7.85.

Next on the bars is North’s Katie Kristle. She has a clean transition to the high bar and she executes a back layout for a nice dismount. She gets an 8.25.

Balance Beam

Now to the balance beam as Aldrich does two back handsprings and finishes off with a twist giving her a score of 8.4.

Neuqua’s Jones is on the beam. She goes for one back handspring and dismounts with a back tuck. That’s good for an 8.15.

Floor Exercise

To the floor exercise as Lauren Cordero does a round-off back handspring into a twist. Then, she performs an aerial to secure a score of 8.8.

We end the night with North’s Khya Smith as she completes a round-off twist. She ends the routine by going into the splits giving her a score of 8.35 and Naperville North wins the dual meet 133.05-127.9 over Neuqua Valley.

