Girls Gymnastics Naperville North vs. Waubonsie/Metea Valley Co-Op 01.20.22

It’s senior night as the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op girls gymnastics team honors Victoria Suwanski as their lone senior. Naperville North gymnastics is in the house as both teams are looking to prepare for the DVC meet that takes place next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Vault

We start this meet off with the vault as the Co Ops Gabi Palm goes up and sticks the landing perfectly to get her a score of 8.2.

Next up is another Co Op member in Stephanie Svec and she does a similar vault to the last one we saw, she also scores an 8.2.

The best vault score of the night goes to North’s Rigley Jump as she shows off her talent and she gets a score of 8.9.

Uneven Bars

Moving onto the uneven bars as the Co Ops Hailey Mitchell has a solid transition to the top bar and she sticks the landing giving her a score of 8.6.

Next up on the bars is Rigley Jump as she goes back and forth between the two bars and she finishes her routine with a score of 9.45.

Balance Beam

The balance beam is the next event and we start off with Stephanie Svec and she starts off her routine with a handstand splits and she finishes with a clean landing. She gets a team high score of 8.7.

Next up on the beam is Rigley Jump as she starts off with a double back walkover and finishes off with a round off twist and she sticks the landing for a score of 9.25.

Floor

Moving onto our final event in the floor exercise and our first participant is Hailey Mitchell as she starts off her routine strong and she finishes equally as strong getting a score of 7.8 .

Our last routine of the night is by North’s Katie Kristle as she also starts out strong and she finishes off her routine with some dance moves and a score of 9.0 helping Naperville North gymnastics take the victory. Up next is the conference meet at Naperville Central. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!