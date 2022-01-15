Girls Gymnastics Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 01.13.22

It’s senior night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks honor eight seniors before a crosstown classic with Naperville North. The Huskies come in looking for their second conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Vault

Let’s start on the Vault as Huskie Katie Kristle takes off running and look at her impressive attempt. The double move lands her a score of 8.55 second best for the dogs and that deserve a fist bump. Up next is Abby Aldrich The runway is clear for take off and she just sticks the landing for an 8.5 score. Central’s best score comes from Gabi Tapia. She does a round off backhand spring and that gets her a score of eight.

Uneven Bars

Now to the uneven bars with Husky Rigley Jump. She has excellent concentration on her swing and ends it with a double back tuck. That results in her scoring a 9.3 which is also top score for North.

Beam

Here is Jump again this time on the beam. The top all around on the night does an excellent job keeping her balance and finishes the attempt with a cartwheel and a twist that’s good enough for a 9.25. Huskie’s also gets some help from Dana Blakey as her skills on the beam gives her an 8.3. Welcome back Redhawk Namrata Bhattacharjee. She is back in her third dual meet after suffering an ankle injury on December 2nd, and is able to land the teams second best score on beam with a 7.5.

Floor Exercise

To the floor we go. Central’s Alana Williams shows off her moves to impress her teammates. The performance helps her to a 7.3 score that turned out to be the second best for the Hawks. Although this night was just too much North as Khya Smith brings in the top score on the floor with a 9.3. All these big score helps the Huskies take down their cross-town rival.