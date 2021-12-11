Girls Gymnastics Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 12.09.2021

Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics take on Naperville Central in a DVC clash where the Wildcats take the meet by a big margin. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the mats at Neuqua Valley for a DVC clash. Wildcats come in looking for their first win of the season while the Redhawks look to continue flying high after beating the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op.

Vault

Let’s start at the vault with Neuqua’s Lauren Cordero. She sprints down the runway and sticks the landing scoring an 8.75, second best for the Wildcats.

Here’s her teammate Susan Jones looking to show her moves. She does a half turn into a twist giving her an 8.5 score.

Now to Central’s Erin Gugora on the run. Her attempt just gets her over on to the mat and it’s an 8.3, which ties for her team’s second best on the night.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Now let’s jump to the uneven bars. Here’s the Redhawks’ all around leader Gabi Tapia with excellent concentration during her swing. After a couple attempts, she hits a back layout for a score of 8.1.

Up next is Neuqua’s Haley Fitzgerald who outperforms Central on the bars. She does a double back tuck on the dismount to land the top score at 8.6.

Balance Beam

Here is Fitzgerald again this time testing out her balance on the beam. After her turn, she keeps her footing and in the end, finishes with a gainer layout. What a move as she scores a 9.2 and is your top all around.

Teammate Ame Wachtel also with a good attempt on the beam. This one ends with a front pike and the Wildcats second best score with an 8.6.

Central’s second best score on the beam comes from Tammy Bajek as she does a front aerial half twist and it’s good enough for a 7.1.

Floor Exercise

Let’s finish up with the floor exercise. It’s Cordero showing her skills with a round off back handspring into a twist. Her moves on the floor help her secure a score of 8.9.

Back to Susan Jones who continues to impress scoring an 8.6. Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics takes the meet by a big margin over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!