Girls Gymnastics WV/MV Co-Op vs. Naperville Central 02.04.21

Another day another sport returns to competition as we hit the gymnastics mat at Naperville Central. Coach Christina Tardy is in her second season with the Redhawks getting set to take the floor against the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op a team that beat the Redhawks last season.

Vault

Let’s start on the vault with Emily Thompson from the Co-Op, leaping and going airborn and sticks the landing. She leads the charge on the vault with an overall score of 8.4. Her teammate Victoria Suwanski is just a few ticks behind Thompson with a score of 8.1.

Central’s Erin Gugora is off and running where she leaps, goes some solid height and lands under control. Gugora leads the Hawks on the vault with a score of 8.3.

Another Redhawk vault as each team eases into the season. Paige Vetter keeping things simple to start with a roundoff that nets her a score of 6.8.

Parallel Bars

To the bars as WV/MV’s Gabi Palm shows off her strength. A couple swings before leaping to the high bar. A back flip lands her safely on the mat as she finishes in second with a score of 7.1. Stephanie Svec leads everyone with an 8.5 score.

Balance Beam

Let’s show off our balance as Central’s Delaney Sterr keeps a steady level with a couple leaps on the beam. In the end she waits patiently on her dismount and lands with very little movement.. All elbow bumps as Sterr scores a 6.6.

Still on the beam and WV/MV’s Freshman Hailey Mitchell has big plans showing off a steady backhand spring. Let’s add a backflip for good measure in the end scoring a 7.6. Even more impressive, how does she keep her glasses on while flipping through the air? In her first varsity meet, Mitchell puts up the highest All-Around score at 29.65.

Floor Exercise

Now some fun on the floor as Central’s Namrata Bhattacharjee (Nom-Rah-ta) (Bah-Tah- Char-jee) gets flipping to the music across the flips and the music. That effort gives her a 6.4 in the event.

Her teammate Tammy Bajek is also getting in on the fun. Her skills impress the judges to the tune of a 6.9 score. Bajek also finishes as the top scorer in the All-Around for Central.

In the end it’s Stephanie Svec from the WV/MV Co-Op who gets the last laugh on the floor as her control on the floor gives her an 8.1, the top marks in the event. The Co-Op starts things off on the right foot with a 121.3 to 100.55 win over Naperville Central.