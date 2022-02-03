Girls Gymnastics Lyons Township Regional 02.01.22

The Girls Gymnastics Regional takes place at Lyons Township where the Oswego Co-Op wins the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s regionals time for girls gymnastics as Lyons Township is the host. The field includes the Waubonsie Valley/Metea Valley Co-Op, the Oswego Co-Op, and Batavia.

Vault

We start on the vault with Lyons Township’s Gaby Sanchez going up with a twist and finishing with a score of 8.6. That’s good for seventh place.

Next up is Oswego’s Sam Phillip. The young freshman shows off a beautiful double back pike winning the event with a score of 9.4.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Moving onto the uneven bars with the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op’s Hailey Mitchell who has a clean transition to the top bar and finishes with a smooth dismount. She gets a score of 8.25 and claims fourth in the event. She also takes fifth overall individually and moves on to sectionals.

Lyons Township’s Emily Tucker is next as she goes from the top bar down to the lower bar and back up to the top. She ends it with a back tuck getting a score of 8.25 and fourth place.

Balance Beam

Time for the balance beam as Batavia’s Grace Cooper starts with a double back walkover and then caps off her routine with a twist. That puts her in second for the event with a score of 9.15. She would also go on to take first overall individually.

Floor Exercise

Our final event of the meet is the floor exercise as we have Oswego’s Sam Phillip and once again, the freshman impresses finishing the event in first place with a score of 9.35. Oswego wins the regional with 138.75 points, Batavia in second, and Lyons Township in third.

