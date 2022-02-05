Girls Gymnastics Hinsdale South Regional 02.03.22

The Girls Gymnastics Regional takes place at Hinsdale South where Lincoln Way East takes home first place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hinsdale South hosts the final day of the Girls Gymnastics Regional. In attendance along with the Hornets is Morton, Lincoln Way East, Neuqua Valley, and the Andrew Co-Op.

Vault

We begin on the vault as Neuqua’s Lauren Cordero jumps up and does a twist in midair sticking the landing and giving her a score of 8.75, good enough for fifth place.

Next up is Emerson Walcott from Lincoln Way East showing off her skills and finishing the event in first place with an impressive score of 9.2.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Moving onto the uneven parallel bars as Hinsdale South’s Casey Fundator starts off her routine with a nice rotation on the lower bar and ends it with a clean dismount. That gives her an 8.075 and a fifth place finish.

On the bar next is Olivia Gonda of Lincoln Way East as she switches back and forth between the bars and sticks the landing putting her in third place with an 8.15.

Floor Exercise

Our third event is the floor exercise. Andrew’s Reagann Chausse starts her routine with some nice flips. Then the freshman finishes her performance with a round off back handspring into a twist. She gets a score of 8.9 and fourth place.

Balance Beam

We cap off the night on the balance beam with our top performer of the meet. Ellie Slager from Lincoln Way East starts with a double back walkover. She finishes the event strong getting a score of 9.3 and first place. With that, Lincoln Way East takes home first place in the regional with a score of 139.95, with the Andrew Co-Op in second place and Neuqua Valley in third place.

