Girls Gymnastics Hinsdale Central Regional 01.31.22

The Girls Gymnastics Regional takes place at Hinsdale Central where Naperville North takes the regional plaque.

Girls gymnastics postseason is underway with the Girls Gymnastics Regional at Hinsdale Central. Four teams in attendance including the Naperville North Huskies who look for a strong start in the new season after a second place finish in the DVC.

Vault

We begin with the vault as North’s Rigley Jump does a round off into a double back pike and lands with a score of 9.3.

Up next is Abby Aldrich who lands the Huskie’s second best score with an 8.6 after a nice twist over the vault.

However, the top score in any event on the night comes from Hinsdale Central’s Kelly Klobach who executes a round off to a back layout and gets a 9.5.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Here is Klobach again this time on the uneven bars. She jumps to the lower bar but then comes back up before finishing with a double back tuck. She would become the top all around in the regional.

The blue and orange get help on the bar with Khya Smith. She along with four of her teammates finish in the top five of this event.

Balance Beam

Now let’s move to the balance beam. North’s Dana Blakey looks poised during her attempt and it ends with a twist that lands her the top Husky score with an 8.72.

Floor Exercise

To the floor exercise starting with Geneseo’s Caidence Kies. Her skills on the mat help her secure a score of 8.05.

Now it’s Katie Kristle’s turn on the floor. She showcases her best performance on the night impressing the judges with an 8.9.

Let’s wrap it up with Rigley Jump. She does a round off back handspring into a twist and a front tuck that gets her a nine. That terrific routine is pivotal for the Huskies as they take the regional plaque with Hinsdale Central in second and Geneseo in third.

