Girls Gymnastics DVC Meet 03.12.21

Girls gymnastics DVC meet time — the five Dupage Valley Conference teams collecting at Neuqua Valley to figure out who reigns supreme. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls gymnastics season is coming to a close but not without the DVC meet at Neuqua Valley. The Waubonsie/metea Co-op acting as the host with All 5 teams in attendance including the Barbs from DeKalb.

We start first with Neuqua Valley’s Hannah Fitzgerald up on the uneven parallel bars. Quickly moving up to the high bar, she flips around and lets herself fly back down to the low bar. Nice control! For the dismount, a front tuck garnering an 8.3 score, good enough for 6th place.

Another Fitzgerald competing for Neuqua, this time it’s Haley on the beam. She performs a nice sequence of leeps on the 4 inch wide beam, keeping her balance the whole time! The dismount, a standing full! That wildcat grabs 4th place with a 9.05 score.

DeKalb’s Maddie Kees up next on the beam. A great sequence at the beginning of her routine, showing that she isn’t here to mess around. Her dismount of a back handspring full helps her to 3rd place with a 9.1.

Naperville Central’s Paige Vetter showing off her skills on the floor. This pass of a front punch, forward roll, catwheel helps the Redhawk to a 6.85 score.

Katie Kristle competing on the floor now for Naperville North. Opening her routine with a powerful one and a half… little later a round off full. Kristle will grab 4th place on the floor with an 8.8 score card.

WVMV co-Ops Stephanie Svec also on floor. A roundoff one and a half as well as another pass with a front walkover front layout garners Svec an 8.5 scoring.

Top floor routine belongs to Audrey Baun from Neuqua Valley. No doubt about it as she opens her routine with a round-off back handspring one and a half punch front… talk about a sequence. She isn’t done as she shows off another round off back handspring full. 9.0 for the wildcat.

Back with the Huskies on the vault. Abby Aldrich grabs 6th place with this skill. An 8.8 scoring and a smile from the Huskie.

Overall team on the night would be DeKlab, in large part to Eden Russel and Maddie Kees. Here’s Russel on the vault for 2nd place on this apparatus. Russel and Kees tie for the all-around title as DeKalb takes the top 3 spots in Vault, Beam, and Bars which helps them to the DVC Title. Neuqua Valley finishes in 2nd and North in 3rd.

