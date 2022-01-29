Girls Gymnastics DVC Meet 01.27.22

The Girls Gymnastics DVC Meet takes place at Naperville Central where the DeKalb Barbs take home their third straight DVC crown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at Naperville Central, the site for the girls gymnastics DVC meet. All five of our area teams are in attendance looking for top scores as regionals approach. The DeKalb Barbs also make an appearance as back-to-back conference champs and hope for a three peat.

Vault

Let’s begin with the vault. Naperville North’s Rigley Jump uses her aggressive ability to go airborne and land with a score of 9.050, third best overall.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Now we move to the uneven bars. Husky Abby Aldrich has great concentration on her attempt as she performs a back layout landing a score of 8.85.

Up next is DeKalb’s Madeline Kees with a great effort. Her go around ends with a double back tuck that gives her the top score with a 9.525.

The Barbs also get some help from Leah Benson as her success on the bar doesn’t quite eclipse Kees, but she still lands the second best score of 9.350.

Balance Beam

Time for the balance beam. Neuqua Valley’s Ame Wachtel does a split handstand into a twisting tuck. That’s good enough for fifth place on the beam.

The top score happens to land with Husky Rigley Jump. As she finishes up, she does a cartwheel into a twist that scores a 9.325.

The third best score comes from Barb Anabella Simpson and her performance lands an 8.875.

Floor Exercise

We wrap it up on the floor. North’s Katie Kristle shows off the moves and executes a round off into a twist that gives her a fourth place finish.

However, this night was all DeKalb. Here’s Madeline Kees again as she finishes with the top all around score of the night and it helps the Barbs capture their third straight DVC crown. Naperville North finishes in second with Neuqua in third.

