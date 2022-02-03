Girls Gymnastics Downers Grove South Regional 02.02.22

Let’s get our chants on as the girl’s gymnastics regionals continue this time at Downers Grove South. Four teams are in attendance including our lone area team Naperville Central as every gymnast hopes for a strong postseason start. The Downers Grove Co-Op comes in as defending regional champs and would love to capture another plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Vault

We start with the vault where Central’s Namrata Bhattacharjee jumps on the spring and uses her palms to help get over and land a 8.2 along with the Hawks second best all around score. Here’s OPRF’s top vaulter in Violet Ruff. After a couple backhand springs she hits the mat perfectly for a nine flat score. However the top performance on vault goes to DG’s Emily Smetana. Arms up in the air for good reason as she gets a 9.3.

Uneven Bar

Sticking with the Co-Op this time on the bar with Katrina Carlson. The double back tuck does just the trick helping her to a score of nine. Central’s Gabi Tapia is on the try something new. Wonder what it is. As she gets to the high bar she does her swinging and then attempts a double back tuck of her own that leads to perfection. She deserves a hug and congrats from her coaches and gets an 8.2 score.

Floor

To the floor as Redhawk Freshman Alana Williams shows off her skills on the mat scoring a 7.55. Not a bad way to end your first varsity season.

Beam

Let’s jump on the beam and here is Tapia again. She gives it her all on every event on the night to lead the Hawks as their top all around with a 33.02. Back to the OPRF side with gymnast Maya Lim. She eyes the finishing touches and attempt a front tuck that lands her a 8.6. Best score on the beam for the Huskies. Although the best team on the night is the Downers Grove Co-Op and it’s lead by the all around queen Kate Snouffer. She backs up into a twist to get her a 9.4 and that helps her and the Co-Op take home another regional plaque with 143 points. OPRF comes in seconds followed by Riverside Brookfield. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!