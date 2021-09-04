Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 09.02.21

Waubonsie Valley girls golf faces Naperville Central at Naperbrook where the Warriors pull out the victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Bags and clubs are out for a DVC matchup at Naperbrook Golf Course. Waubonsie Valley girls golf and Naperville Central meet for a second time this season where in the first matchup the Redhawks came out victorious so can they do it again?

1st Hole

It looks promising on the first hole as Central’s Haley Hayes is in line for a long birdie attempt but it just goes by the pin. She pars it in on the next attempt.

Margot Dawson is also in line for a birdie and the hole is nobody’s friend on this day as it rims out. Dawson starts it off with a par.

Waubonsie’s Lilly Riley is in the fair way but look at this nice approach shot. It takes a big bounce that rolls into the green and the Warrior starts things off with a par putt.

Central’s Avery Baltrus also sinks a putt to start off her day. She finishes with the third best score at 52.

4th Hole

To the 4th hole and here is Riley again and on a par 3 of course she drills it.

Her teammate Kelly Cong in line for a birdie and the ball somehow spins out. Even she can’t believe but she’ll just tap it in on her next attempt.

7th Hole

Hole number 7 and Central’s Haley Hayes scores her best score on the season with a 37 after sinking this par putt.

8th Hole

To the 8th hole and Waubonsie’s Cong sinks a par and she is all smiles as she leads the Warriors with a score of 40.

9th Hole

Warriors also get some help from Alison Keppler as she drives this ball to the Green. Keppler finishes with the third best score for the Warriors with a 50.

Lilly Riley also had a good day for the Warriors. After sinking the putt on Hole 9 she ends her day with a 43.

Central’s second best score comes from Dawson with a 51 after sinking this putt to end her day. However, it’s Waubonsie winning by 6 strokes.

