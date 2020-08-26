Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 08.24.20

On a hot day at Naperbrook golf course, Waubonsie Valley looks to hold par against the Naperville Central Redhawks and first-year head coach, Wright King.

1st Hole

Megan Power kicked off the afternoon strong for the Redhawks, she tracks this long slow roller all the way into the cup. Always nice to start the day with a birdie. She goes on to shoot a 51 for the day.

Following her teammates lead is Aparna Ramskrishnan with a lengthy birdie putt of her own. The junior finishes the afternoon with a 47 after leading the Redhawks one week ago at the McGonagle Memorial Tournament.

Lily Riley was a low scorer for the Warriors as she buries this putt on the first hole for par.

Kelly Cong is tops on the day for Waubonsie. A 43 for the freshman as she also puts in a par on the first hole.

3rd Hole

On to the third hole, Margot Dawson sinks this hard breaking putt en route to a score of 49.

Still on 3, Avery Baltrus nearly gets this long par putt to fall, it just rims out and leads to the tap in for the NC junior.

9th Hole

Over on 9 Waubonsie sophomore Ayana Patel with a nice chip over a tree that finds the dance floor.

7th Hole

The low scorer for the Redhawks on the day is junior Haley Hayes. She drops the ball near the flag on this approach shot as she went to shoot a 43, tied for the low score with Kelly Cong.

Waubonsie Hangs on for Win

Another strong putt from WV’s Lily Riley on the 9th hole sets up a tap in as Waubonsie Valley just edges past Naperville Central for a three stroke win 187-190.

