Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 8.27.20

We’ve got Waubonsie and Metea Valley girls golf battling on the green at the Orchard Valley Golf Course. These two teams met in the Aurora City invite with the Warriors finishing first and the Mustangs looking for revenge after placing third.

Early Girls Golf Action

To the second hole we go as Waubonsie’s Lilly Riley gets a nice drive to the green. She sinks the par putt and finishes in third with a score of 47.

To the 6th hole as Metea’s Meadow Rolence just misses the long birdie but connects for par from there. She leads the Mustangs on the day with a sterling score of 40.

Waubonsie’s Grace Angelides lead the Warriors on the day with a 42 as she sinks this par… showing the fire with a little fist pump.

Kelly Cong also in on the fun, softly landing it on the green from 100 yards out. The birdie put has a chance…. No, just a tad short. Cong finishes second with a 42.

Crunch Time

Metea’s Abby Terada gets this par putt to just roll in and not even the wind can move it. She finishes second on the day with a 41.

To the final hole and Waubonsie’s Prilyali Bandla finishes in 4th but ends her day on a high note with this long par but the it’s the Mustangs who win 180-186.

