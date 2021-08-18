Girls Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 8.17.21

Vern McGonagle once again at the Naperville Country Club for its 19th season, hosting the girls from all six of our area schools. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to the 19th annual Vern McGonagle Memorial tournament. The Neuqua Valley girls golf team comes into the tournament as the defending champions.

Our first golfer of the night is freshman Audrey Wake from Benet Academy who gets a par on hole 5. The younger redwing finishes the day with a score of 84.

Next up we have Margot Dawson who hits a nifty little chip shot that gets her into position to putt in the par on hole 7.

Moving on over to hole 12 with sophomore Kelly Cong from Waubonsie Valley as the young Warrior putts for par, she finishes as WVs best golfer with a score of 88.

Sticking with the Valley’s and hole 12 but this time with Metea Valley as we have Macey Martin looking to go for an eagle but finishing with par. Martin finishes with a 94.

Next up is a Neuqua Valley golfer in Rebecca Wu who goes for the long range putt finishing the hole with par. She finishes with a 93 for the Wildcats.

We have another Warrior now as Lily Riley double putts for bogey. Riley finishes the tournament with a score of 101.

Time to show some love to the Huskies of Naperville North as Erica Lei goes for a long range putt that barely misses but she goes on to tap it in for par. Lei finishes as North’s best finisher with a score of 88.

Moving into the later stages of the tournament we have Benet’s Olivia Ruffalo whos long range putt goes just wide left of the pin. She goes on to tap in for par, she finishes the day with BA’s best score of 81.

Let’s finish the day off with our best golfer of the tournament in Sarah Zheng from Neuqua Valley, as the senior putts in another par giving her an impressive 76 and helping the Wildcats win back to back Vern McGonagle Championships with a team score of 337. Benet finishes in 2nd with a score of 358 and Metea in 3rd with a 374 score.

