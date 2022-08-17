Girls Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 08.16.22

It’s that time again, the annual girls Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship is back at Naperville Country Club with the six local high schools squaring off on a beautiful summer morning. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

13th Hole

Neuqua Valley is the back to back defending champions on the girls side. Junior Rebecca Wu with a nice chip onto the 13th hole green as she hopes to keep the girls McGonagle trophy at home with the blue and gold.

Waubonsie Valley should be a strong team this fall with an experienced roster. Kelly Cong putting for par, however she leaves it just short and will tap in for bogey en route to a 93 on the day.

Metea Valley with high hopes for 2022 with many returners from last year’s sectional qualifying team. Macey Martin drills this par putt on 13 as part of a round of 90 for the Mustangs.

Still on 13, just a new group. Abby Terada, a four year starter for Metea Valley with a long range birdie attempt. Look at this shot! Just a little too much speed as the ball rims out. The senior leads her team with a round of 89, good for 10th place overall.

Naperville Central with a nearly brand new varsity roster this season. Mae Binkowski is one of the new faces and the Redhawks hope to see more shots like this as the 30 footer finds the cup!

Benet Academy looking strong to start the year. Audrey Wake, the team’s breakout star in 2021 with a long birdie attempt on 13. She leaves it just short but it’s an easy par tap in as Wake scores an 81 on the day.

The lone Naperville Central returning varsity golfer is Bella Guzman. She shows off her experience, just missing the long par putt before getting the easy tap in.

15th Hole

One of the major shakeups this season is junior Meadow Rolence, a former Metea Valley golfer, suiting up for Waubonsie Valley after the boundary change. Chips like this on the 15th show how valuable the junior will be for the Warriors this fall. She sinks the par putt and ends her round with a team best score of 88.

Neuqua Valley staying in the hunt for the team title as Rebecca Wu makes this par putt. She leads the Wildcats with an 80, tying her for second with Aubrey Simkus from Benet.

3rd Hole

Another Wildcat, Sophie Lagman drives it to the green on the par 3 3rd hole. That allows her to make par and finish with an 86. Teammate Mady Coffey with a solid round of 84 as well.

Top Finishers

Naperville North getting a strong performance from Sarah Sanek who sinks this lengthy putt on 13 for birdie. She scores an 85, while teammate Addison Wu leads the Huskies with an 81.

The individual medalist is Benet Academy junior Jenna Shilts. The Redwing hits this birdie putt on 13 as part of a brilliant round of 76. That helps Benet Academy to the 2022 team girls McGonagle Memorial Championship. Neuqua Valley ends the day in second and Naperville North in third.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!