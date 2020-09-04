Girls Golf Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 09.02.20

Over at Stonebridge Country Club, the Metea Valley Mustangs taking on the reigning DVC champions, the Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies are fresh off a non-conference victory against Wheaton Warrenville South. The Mustangs took down rival Waubonsie Valley in their last outing.

1st Hole

Lucy Raburn of Naperville North starting her day off right with this chip shot on the first hole. Lucy finishes her round with a 43.

Golfers leaving the pin in the cup due to COVID protocols, sometime it can help but sometime it can hurt. Meadow Rolence reads this putt perfectly but instead it hits the pin and rolls nearly ten feet away. Tough break on a really nice putt.

Naperville North’s Eshani Ragam finds success with her pitching wedge on hole 1 as well. This shot sets her up for par and a 42, 2nd best on the team.

4th Hole

On the fourth hole, Metea’s Jessica Leibfritz putting from the edge of the green. It’s a massive green, but the senior does a great job to put it so close. She takes advantage by sinking the putt from there

6th Hole

Abby Terada’s approach shot on the sixth hole finds the mark and settles near the pin. Abby shoots the low score for the Mustangs with a 47.

7th Hole

Moving on the seventh with some nice putting from Emma Kirvan, she’s fired up to earn the par. Emma finishes her day with a 44.

Still on 7 as Cecilia Lei with a well struck putt that finds the cup from about ten feet out. North looking to finish strong.

9th Hole

9th hole and Metea’s Macey Martin chipping off a hill, good speed on that one as she gets the ball to settle just a couple feet away from the hole.

Naperville North Takes the Win

The low scorer for both teams was the Ashlyn Bhatia from Naperville North who sinks this putt for birdie on 7. She ends up with a three over 39 as the reigning DVC champions from Naperville North pick up the victory.

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.