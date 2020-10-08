Girls Golf Oswego East IHSA Regional 10.07.20

Another gorgeous day for golf at Fox Bend Golf Course. Oswego East girls golf playing host to the likes of Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley. The top two team scores will advance to next week’s sectional round.

It’s been five years since Metea Valley advanced to sectionals as a team. Mustang senior Ashley Hallissey looking to change that. She puts up one of her best scores of the year with a 93, right in the hunt for a top ten finish.

Oswego East with some talented young golfers also battling for a top two spot, Katelin Hong makes this tricky par putt on the 10th hole. She shoots an 85, 4th best overall score in the regional.

Still on the 10th, Neuqua Valley freshman Rebecca Wu chipping just off the cart path. She lands her shot within 20 feet. One of several Wildcats near the top of the leaderboard.

The 10th hole with a really tough pin placement, right on a hill with some big breaks just before the hole. Waubonise Valley’s Ayana Patel does a nice job getting this putt to go. The sophomore shoots a 95 on the day.

Over to the 9th hole and Metea Valley sophomore Abby Terada makes a club length putt. That helps secure a round of 92 which puts the Mustang into a 4th place tie. She becomes the first Metea girls golfer to advance to sectionals since 2016.

Also heading to sectionals is Oswego East freshman Shyell Lowe, who makes this putt on 13 en route to a 92 of her own. Emma Lawless from West Aurora also moves on with a 92 as does Plainfield North junior Makayla Mussato who shoots a 90.

Waubonsie Valley looking to hold off Oswego East for 2nd place, Kelly Cong helping her team with a great tee shot on the 15th hole. The freshman pars the hole and shoots a 91, tied for best on the team.

Still on 15, senior Lynette Choi sinks this par putt and shoots a round of 87 for Neuqua Valley. One of three Wildcats to score below 90.

NV junior Sarah Zheng drives the green here on the par 3 15th hole. She goes on to par the hole and sits in first place heading into the final three holes.

Waubonsie Valley hasn’t made it to sectionals as a team since 2017 but there are no varsity golfers left from that team. Senior Grace Angelides was a freshman that year and she helps her team back to the sectional round as a team. A great chip and putt on the 18th hole as the Warriors hold off Metea Valley and Oswego East for 2nd place.

Rebecca Wu helping the Wildcats putt away with this putt on 18. She shoots an 82 which is the third best round of the day.

Still on 18, Waubonsie sophomore Lilly Reilly makes a solid putt of her own. She ties Kelly Cong with a 91 for the team lead.

Sarah Zheng with a two stroke lead heading into the final hole, the junior nails it down with a great par putt as she holds off Mia Natividad from Yorkville with a +1 73. Neuqua Valley brings home the regional plaque for a second consecutive season. Waubonsie in second and Metea Valley third.

More complete results of the Oswego East girls golf regional can be found HERE.

