Girls Golf Orland Park Sectional 10.13.20

Naperville North girls golf claims top honors among our area teams at the IHSA Orland Park Sectional meet at Silver Lakes Country Club.

Beautiful fall colors flap in the breeze at Silver Lakes Country Club… the site of the Orland Park Girls Golf Sectional. Everybody trying to lock in – with all 6 of our schools represented.

Naperville North Girls Golf

Let’s kick things off with North’s Erica Lei on the 18th green. She drops in the birdie putt en route to an 85 – good for 24th overall.

Next to teammate Emma Kirvan taking aim at the 18th flag. How about this shot from the senior – she’s our top local finisher – winding up with an 80 and 7th overall.

Waubonsie Valley Girls Golf

In Kirvan’s group is Waubonsie’s Lilly Rily. This is a looong birdie attempt… and while it won’t drop, the par putt does. Riley shoots a 93.

We’ve got Kelly Cong checking the wind conditions… status… windy. The southpaw clears the front of the green and pars the hole on her way to a 9th place finish and an 81.

Neuqua Valley Girls Golf

Here’s Neuqua’s Gia Pelzer chipping on 13… nice touch and she winds up in a tie for 30th.

Taking aim from the fairway on 13 is the eventual sectional winner, Hinsdale Central’s Libby Larson – who shoots an incredible 74, leading Central to the top team spot.

How about Neuqua’s Lanette Choi from a near identical spot… Yeah, that’ll play. Choi ties for 20th with an 84.

Up next is the Wildcat’s freshman sensation Rebecca Wu chipping greenside… a round of 83 is good for 16th.

Wrapping up the Neuqua contingency is top player, Sarah Zheng. The junior reads the howling wind and winds up just a few feet away.

We get a look at Sandburg’s Athena Kwon who places second, helping Sandburg also finish second as a team.

As for the end of the hole for Zheng — she birdies the hole and ends up 11th with an 82.

Benet Academy Girls Golf

Benet Academy also has individuals on the course and this is Grace George teeing off at 14. She winds up with an 86…

And coincidentally, so does teammate Olivia Ruffalo… with both finishing in a tie for 25th.

Naperville Central Girls Golf

Back to 13 for a moment to catch Naperville Central’s lone representative, Haley Hayes. The talented junior nearly knocks down this long putt as part of an 11th place effort.

Metea Valley Girls Golf

Metea’s top player, Abby Terada, repping the Mustangs – here’s an approach shot on 17, which finds the front of the green. Terada winds up with a 94.

Finally, we end the day with North’s Lucy Rayburn at the 9th hole, which is her final chance to lift North into third place. And how about that tee shot. Pars the hole, helping North finish third, edging out Neuqua by just 4 strokes.

