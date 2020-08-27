Girls Golf Neuqua Vally vs. Naperville North 8.25.20

Posted on August 27, 2020

A very sunny Tuesday afternoon at the White Eagle Golf Club. Naperville North welcomes Neuqua Valley to kick off a girls golf dual meet. Neuqua is coming off a win at the McGonagle last week.

Early Holes

Shotgun start… so we begin on the 8th hole, North’s Emma Kirvan with a nice chip over the sand that gets in close… in fact so close… it lips out. She taps in the near gimme from there for par.

Still on the 8th hole Neuqua’s Lanette Choi hits a put from 20 feet away… taps in from there. She finishes with a 45

Neuqua’s Sarah Zheng with a beautiful approach to get within striking distance. Sinks from there to open up her round.

To the ninth… North’s Erica Lei with a nice iron shot that eventually makes it over the water and lands on on the green. Lei finishes the round with a 41.

Next up is North’s Asha Rajagopal how about this long distance putt that just barely misses the cup. Rajagopal finishes the night with a 41.

Late in the Match

Neuqua’s Isabelle Wu with a strong putt as well from a decent distance that barely misses the post. Taps in from there as part of a 4 over day.

North’s Ashlyn Bhatia with a great read… but it just needs a little more steam. Can’t quite make it to the cup. She finishes the night with a 49.

Top score belongs to Neuqua’s Sarah Zheng, who finishes 1 over

Match ends in a tie – tiebreaker is the fifth scorer… so Neuqua wins by 2.

