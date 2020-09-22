Girls Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.21.20

Bags and Clubs are out as we get another War of 204 matchup on the greens. The girls golf team from Neuqua Valley comes in undefeated in the DVC taking on an improving Waubonsie Valley, who looks to pull an upset, as conference is just a week away.

Let’s tee off on the first hole as the girls golf standout from Neuqua Valley, Sarah Zheng starts her day with a long par attempt. She drops it in from 15 feet and finishes the day with a score of 44.

Wildcat Isabelle Wu puts some loft on this ball as it lands right onto the dance floor. She goes on to par the hole to start her round.

Waubonsie’s Lily Riley chips her ball on to the green. It slides just past the hole and the Warrior two putts from there en route to a round of 48.

The Wildcats getting a lot of help from their 5-8 golfers today. Chelsea Santos with a beautiful chip on one right near the flag stick. Her score of 42 is tied for 2nd on the team.

To the 4th hole and it’s the other Wildcat Wu, Rebecca Wu, as she finishes in 4th with a score of 45.

Still on the 4th hole as Waubonsie’s Ayana Patel drives this ball to the Green but where did it go? Talk about a friendly bounce from off screen, just feet from the pin.. Patel goes on to par, finishing in 4th on the team with a score of 55.

Waubonsie’s Kelly Kong also chipping on the green, she plays this shot so well, letting it roll. That ball just and I mean just misses the hole. Kong sinks the par finishing with a 48.

Onto hole 7 and Neuqua gets help from Gia Pelzer, getting a nice drive to the green. It’s a two putt for par from there and a round of 44.

To the final hole as Waubonsie’s Grace Angelides taps in to end a strong day for the Warrior. A 44 is best on the team.

Neuqua’s Isabelle Wu two putts this par to end her day in a second place tie at 42. Sophie Lagman with the best round for NV from the 8 spot with a +4 40! The Wildcats stay perfect in DVC play thanks to a 168-193 win.

