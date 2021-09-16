Girls Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 09.14.21

Neuqua Valley girls golf faces off against Naperville North at Cress Creek Country Club where the Wildcats outlast the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Cress Creek Country Club played host to a matchup in DVC golf, in which the Neuqua Valley Wildcats took on the Huskies of Naperville North.

For Neuqua Valley girls golf, this is the team’s final regular season match, so they were poised going into this one. Naperville North will face Waubonsie Valley to wrap up regular season DVC play.

1st Hole

Here’s Wildcat Sarah Zheng with her first approach of the afternoon. She fires off a nice shot that lands on the front of the green.

On the following shot, North’s Eshani Ragam has a response to Zheng and her ball brushes up against her opponent’s on the first hole.

NV’s Rebecca Wu was a little heavy on her first approach to the green, but she gets a nice chip up here to atone for the previous shot. Huskie Ashlyn Bhatia would finish with the best score on the hole. Wu finishes with the low score on the day with a round of 40.

Erica Lei from North has to go to the sand box early, but she had no trouble exiting and setting up her next shot. She finishes her day with a 49.

3rd Hole

On to the par 3, 3rd hole. Here’s Huskie Sarah Sanek with her tee shot that sets her up for an eventual par after two putting from about 15 feet away.

Neuqua’s Brooke Vandermyde also played well on the 3rd with this tee shot. She goes on to make par as well.

The greens at Cress Creek were very tough to read. Here, NV’s Sophie Lagman is putting for birdie, but there is a lot of break, leaving a tap in for par on the hole.

At times the greens were slow, other times they played fast. This approach shot from Eshani Ragam demonstrates just how hard it is to get a ball to sit.

After that shot, Ragam putting for birdie and gets it close enough to make an easy par putt. Her score of 44 is tied for the best on the team.

6th Hole

The par 3, 6th was an interesting one for the first group. Rebecca Wu hits the pin on this chip, but it bounces away. Although, Wu is not phased as she hits the tricky putt to save par.

Still at the 6th hole, Bhatia has a great read in this long putt for birdie. That leaves a simple par tap in for the Huskie.

9th Hole

You can’t tell yet, but there’s a golfer in this frame. Sarah Zheng pulls off this difficult shot on the 9th to get out of the tough lie and set herself up for an eventual bogie. She goes on to finish with a five over round of 41.

Bhatia finishes her day on the 9th hole with a great putt from long distance for par. The senior concludes her round at 44 strokes, tied with Ragam for the team best.

Staying on the 9th, Sophie Lagman with a good approach shot to get close to the green. She ends her day with a 44.

Finally, maybe the most exciting sequence of the afternoon, here’s Brooke Vandermyde skipping the ball over the water like a skipping rock.

She then converts her approach to the green to get close. She is absolutely pumped after saving par on this final hole. Vandermyde also finishes with 44 strokes.

But the Wildcats overcome the Huskies 169 to 184 and end the season with a perfect 10-0 record in dual meets.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!