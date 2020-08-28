Girls Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 8.27.20

The Naperville Central Redhawks girls golf team tees off at Naperbrook for the second time this week looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat against Waubonsie. Meanwhile Neuqua Valley is looking to keep their record unblemished.

Girls Golf at Naperbrook

This is Rebecca Wu from the edge of the green… and the long range missile nearly gives her a birdie. She settles for par and finishes the day with a 39.

Still on the first hole, here’s Avery Baltrus with a great approach that would set her up for a par. I’d say she likes the shot.

Moving on to hole 3 with Isabelle Wu as she puts for par. She finishes with a 40, one stroke behind her sister Rebecca.

Over on the fourth Megan Power hits a solid tee shot that settles on the edge of green. She finishes her round with a 52.

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng is off to a strong start this year thanks to shots like this. She would later convert for par.

Here’s Zheng again on the 9th barely missing a birdie putt. The tap in gives her a 39, which ties her for the low score for the day and giving the Wildcats another DVC victory.

