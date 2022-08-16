Girls Golf Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley 08.15.22

With school starting this week that means prep sports are underway as we begin with girls golf at White Eagle golf club. Naperville North and Neuqua Valley get set to tee off in the DVC opener as both teams look for another strong season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 2

Starting on the 2nd hole we have Neuqua’s Mady Coffey putting the ball on the green just near the pin. Coffey scores a 43 on the day, the second best score for the Wildcats.

Teammate Rebecca Wu is in line for a birdie but just comes short of the hole but not to worry because she pars it in from there.

Husky Sarah Senak now has a birdie opportunity and it’s good. Not bad for a shot like that on a par five.

Hole 5

Addison Wu brings some energy to hole five. She nails this long putt for par and is all excited about the shot and of course deserves a high fives all around.

Sophia Langman tees off on the fifth hole for Neuqua Valley and her ball lands right on the spot and pars it in. Langman scores a 44.

More par fun on the fifth hole this time from NV’s Gauri Bhanot. Her ball slows up but it just goes in and that results in a 41 overall.

Hole 9

Hole number nine and the Huskies get some help from Annie Wittwer. She sinks the par and finishes with the Huskies second best score on the day with a 42.

The top score on the day for North and overall comes from Sarah Senak. She ends her day with a par and scores a 39.

Although Neuqua Valley and Rebecca Wu have the last laugh as this putt leads her to a 41 and two stroke win over the Huskies.

