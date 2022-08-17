Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 08.15.22

Waubonsie Valley girls golf faces Naperville Central and the Warriors open up the 2022 season with a victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Girls golf is back. Naperville Central travels to Waubonsie Valley’s new home course in Tamarack Golf Club to open the 2022 season.

Hole 3

We start on hole three with Meadow Rolence going for a long par putt and she nails it. She finishes the afternoon with a score of 41.

Sticking on three with Mae Binkowski whose approach shot lands in the middle of the green setting her up to putt for bogey. Binkowski finishes her round with a team high of 54.

Hole 6

Moving to hole six with Kelly Cong as she finds herself in a tricky spot, but a nicely placed chip gets her into position to putt for par. She finishes with a 40 and the best score of the event.

Cong’s teammate Lilly Riley had similar success on hole six as she hits it up the hill setting her up for an easy putt. Riley finishes with a final score of 45.

This hole caused a lot of excitement for the players and Poppy Marusin shows why with a strong shot and an even better long-range putt giving her a birdie.

Hole 9

Our final hole is hole nine. Hannah Lee finds herself in the grass, but with a well-executed chip shot, she finds herself just a couple of feet from the pin. She ends up two-putting giving her an overall score of 45. With that, Waubonsie Valley girls golf takes down Naperville Central in their DVC opener by a score of 170-244.

