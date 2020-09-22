Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 09.21.20

Naperville Central girls golf visiting crosstown rival Naperville North at Cress Creek Country Club for one of the final DVC meets of the season before next week’s conference championship tournament.

A shotgun start today with the girls playing on the back nine holes. North Sophomore Erica Lei starting strong with a solid chip onto the dance floor on hole number ten. She goes on to make par on the hole en route to a round of 44.

Still on 10 as Huskie senior Emma Kirvan putting well throughout the day. Even her misses were on target as this one rims out but she taps in for par.

Over to the 12th hole, Naperville Central’s Megan Power with a putt from about 12 feet away. Well struck and she gets it to go, nicely done.

Still on 12 and Ashlyn Bhatia taps in for par. The Huskie junior puts up a 42 on the day, 2nd best on the team.

On to the 13th hole, Rachel Leyden from the bunker. The lefty punches out from the sand, a really nice out for the Redhawk there as the ball settles about 15 feet from the pin.

Still on 13, Lucy Rayburn with a putt from just over a club length away. She hits it well and it just swirls around the rim before settling into the cup. A round of 45 for Rayburn.

Same group on 13 and fellow Huskie Asha Rajagopal behind the crowd taps in for a par on the hole.

Sticking with hole 13, Emma Kirvan’s second shot on the par four settles onto the green. Kirvan will two putt for par from there as the senior shoots a match best one under round of 35.

Wrapping up the 13th hole girls golf run is Naperville Central junior Haley Hayes. A tough putt from nearly 20 feet away and she gets it to fall. Hayes leads the Redhawks with their best score of the day.

On 17 and Central’s Aparna Ramakrishnan with a nice chip from just off the green. It’s well placed as she is excited to grab the putter and tap in to finish the hole.

16th hole now and Naperville North senior Bhaavya Manikonda shows that she is not just a state champion badminton player, she has skills on the links as well with a nice putt to set up the easy tap in. The Huskies pick up another DVC win as the conference meet approaches.

For additional prep sports action, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page.