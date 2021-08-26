Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 08.24.21

Naperville Central Girls Golf battles Naperville North in a rivalry matchup with the Huskies emerging victorious over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re feeling the kind of heat where you need an umbrella just to get some brief moments of shade as Naperville Central girls golf visits Naperville North. Springbrook Golf Course is the home course for the Huskies who are ready to begin DuPage Valley Conference competition.

1st Hole

First group on the first hole and the flagstick can sometimes be a friend or a foe. This time it’s a friend to Naperville Central senior Margot Dawson who hits the pin with this long putt, keeping the ball just inches from the pin. The Redhawk will take it with a smile and move on with a bogey.

Naperville North senior Ashlyn Bhatia is one of the team’s top returners and she gets off to a strong start with a steady putt for par to start her round.

Later on the first hole, Bella Guzman with a chip from about 75 yards out. Nicely done as she sticks her shot about 8 feet from the hole. Guzman finishes with a final score of 55.

4th Hole

Onto the par 3 fourth hole and after finding the green off the tee, Dawson has the putt of the day from about 25 feet. She sinks the birdie en route to a round of 48. A good day on the par 3’s for her as she makes par on the 7th hole as well.

Still on the 4th hole, Naperville North junior Sarah Sanek with a well placed tee shot that lands within 20 feet of the cup. Sanek with a 49 that is good for third place on the team.

The next group on the 4th hole sees this putt from Central senior Aparna Ramakrishnan who sinks it and gives a wave to the gallery.

Staying on four and Jaidyn Lodens makes this bogey putt from about six feet as the Huskie senior takes a round of 52 on the day.

7th Hole

Over to the par 3 seventh hole and Eshani Ragam who was steady all afternoon for Naperville North. Her score of 40 is good for second overall.

Haley Hayes is one of the more consistent competitors for the red and white and this day would be no exception. Hayes with a solid round of 47, the second best score on the team.

9th Hole

Finishing up on the 9th hole, Megan Power down in the valley off the green and she unloads an impressive shot right near the pin. A nice way to end her round.

A newcomer in the Huskie lineup as lefty Georgia Riley taps in this bogey putt to finish her day on a high note.

The top Redhawk on the day is Ramakrishnan. She shoots a 46 as Naperville Central puts up a team score of 191. A nearly 40 stroke improvement from the last time these teams met a year ago.

The best score on the day belongs to Ashlyn Bhatia, who chips in close to set up par to end her round. She leads the way to a Huskies victory with a score of 39. Naperville North starts the conference slate with a 12 stroke victory over Naperville Central.

