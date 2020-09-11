Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 9.09.20

Naperville Central and Metea Valley meeting up in a girls golf match at the Orchard Valley Golf Course, both of these teams looking for a DVC win with the conference tourney less than three weeks away

Opening hole has Abby Terada trying to get up and down for par… and how about the lengthy putt. Sinks it to cap the par four.

Fourth Hole

Now on the fourth hole – a lengthy par five. Central’s Margot Dawson with the approach from the fairway, knocks it close.

Metea’s Meadow Rolence is just off the front of the green… but quickly changes that with a beautiful putt, she taps in from there.

Not to be outdone, Terada has a chip that nearly goes in! She lets out a laugh with the birdie put just inches away. After starting 5 over… the birdie is the start of a great closing stretch.

Up next, Central’s Avery Baltrus from the fairway on four… lets it fly and lands it soft… part of a 51 on the day.

Teammate Aparna Ramskrishnan uses the nifty bump and run shot to get herself close… and she drops the putt in from there.

Sixth hole now… and a par three. Terada puts a good swing on it and finds the front of the green.

Dawson trying to match her Mustang counterpart… also finds the dance floor. Terada pars the hole, Dawson winds up with a bogey.

Final Holes

To the ninth, and this is the kind of day Abby Terada has going… beautiful chip… she finishes four over despite being 4 over on the first three holes.

As a team, the Mustangs run away with the dual match – thanks to putts like this from Macey Martin…

Metea puts up a 180 day to win by 23.

