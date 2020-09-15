Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 9.14.20

Waubonsie Valley girls golf hosts Metea Valley at Springbrook in a DVC rematch, which the Mustangs won by six strokes earlier in the season.

Girls golf over at Springbrook as the Metea Valley Mustangs take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Mustangs edged out a 6-stroke victory earlier in the season at Orchard Valley.

Lily Riley gets the Warriors off to a good start on the first hole. Her approach puts her close to hole and she sinks her putt for par.

Her teammate Ayana Patel has a strong approach shot of her own. This shot sets her up for a successful birdie putt.

On the fourth hole, Meadow Rolence’s drive hops right over the flag and sticks on the green. Rolence finishes with a 51.

Macey Martin is the low scorer for Metea, this putt on hole 6 is good for par. Winds up with a 47.

Moving right along, Waubonsie’s Kelly Cong sinks this putt on 6 for par en route to her 47 on the day.

Still on hole 6, this is Ashley Hallissey finding the green, which sets her up for a par. She finished the day with a 49.

Late Round Dramatics

Grace Angelides nearly ends her day with a par on 9. She taps in the follow up giving her a round of 47.

Waubonsie’s low scorer of the day was Lily Riley. Her par putt on the final hole secures an impressive 41 and a Warrior victory.

