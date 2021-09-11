Girls Golf Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley 09.08.2021

Neuqua Valley girls golf battles it out with Metea Valley on the links where Wildcats pick up an impressive victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s definitely a windy one out as we got Metea and Neuqua Valley girls golf facing off on the links for a DVC matchup. Both teams are coming off wins over Naperville North.

15th Hole

It’s a shotgun start so we are on hole 15. Neuqua Valley superstar Sarah Zheng puts some nice touch on that ball putting it onto the green.

Up next is teammate Rebecca Wu who also puts some fire on that ball. She goes on to score a 48 on the day.

Metea’s Abby Terada also with a nice swing on the ball. After it hits the ground she goes on to score a 47 on the round.

18th Hole

To the 18th where Metea’s second best score comes from Meadow Rolence. She scores a 46 after sinking this par.

MV also gets help from Macey Martin as she patiently taps it in for par while fighting windy conditions.

Wildcats’ Mady Cobbey also has a big day. Her putt attempt just goes into the hole, but it’s good enough for a first place tie with a 42.

12th Hole

Metea’s best golfer comes from Martin. After this impressive drive to the green, she leads the way with the best score on the day at 40.

That other 42 came from Sarah Zheng. She does miss the birdie, but pars in to finish with that score. She also helps Neuqua to a 10-stroke win over the Mustangs.

