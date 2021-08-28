Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 08.26.21

Metea Valley girls golf clashes with Naperville North where the Mustangs pull out the win over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley girls golf coach Brad Lange handing out membership cards to the Mustang bandwagon a day after Metea won the Aurora City Championship for the first time in program history. Naperville North looking for back to back DVC wins after defeating Naperville Central on Tuesday.

1st Hole

On the par 4 first hole, Macey Martin from Metea Valley with a great chip from just off the fairway. She finds the dance floor that sets her up nicely. Martin with a solid round of 44.

Same group on the first hole and Mustang Abby Terada picks up where she left off a year ago as a sectional qualifier. A difficult putt falls for par as Terada has a 9 hole score of 43.

Still on the 1st and Meadow Rolence matches the chip from Macey Martin and sticks one within 15 feet of the pin. She goes on to make par from there.

Another Mustang off to a great start is Madison Wigfield. Great speed on this short chip near the green to set up par. She’s pleased with that one and for good reason. Her round of 41 her best of the season!

Over to the 4th hole hole Jaidyn Lodens with a solid putt for par starts a good round for the senior. She puts up a 44, tied for second place on the team.

4th Hole

Moving over to the 4th hole and Ashlyn Bhatia gets to the green off the tee and goes on to make par after that. Bhatia with a round of 45 to round out North’s top four.

A par putt awaits Eshani Ragam who sinks the five footer. Ragam also with a round of 44 for the blue and orange.

More Huskie action on the 4th hole, a great tee shot from Victoria Kasilauskas. She likes the result as the junior leads the way for North with a score of 43 on the day.

Metea golfer Pranvi Kakkar in a tough spot from the green side bunker. The sand is heavy because of the recent rain but Kakkar does a great job getting out of the trap. Her round of 42 is tied for second on the day.

7th Hole

Over to the 7th hole during a brief but heavy rain shower, Rolence delivers with a par putt en route to a score of 42 as well.

9th Hole

On the 9th hole, Sarah Sanek from North with a strong chip over the stream and finds the green. She finishes just out of the top four with a 46.

Metea Valley continues one of the best starts in team history as Catherine Schuck sinks this six foot putt to secure a round 46. The Mustangs with an impressive win over Naperville North by eight strokes. The Huskies improve by three strokes over their score from Tuesday but fall to 1-1 in DVC play.

