Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 08.31.21

Metea Valley girls golf battles it out against Naperville Central at Naperbrook where the Mustangs defeat the Redhawks.

Despite the temperatures cooling from the last couple weeks, Metea Valley girls golf hopes to stay hot against Naperville Central at Naperbrook golf course.

2nd Hole

Let’s start things off on hole number two as Mustang Pranvi Kakkar finds the green from the fairway with her second shot. She shoots a 44, which is the second best round of the afternoon.

Same pairing on the second hole, fellow Mustang Macey Martin with a tough putt from beyond ten feet. The junior sinks it, for a nice recovery after having to get out the weeds a few minutes earlier.

Bella Guzman from Naperville Central chipping from the side of the green. She avoids the tree and finds her way onto the dance floor.

Still on two and Redhawk Margot Dawson putting from the fringe about 30 feet from the pin. The ball picks up speed before finding the cup. Another tough putt from distance for Dawson, who is rightfully fired up for the par save. Dawson with a 47 on the day.

Next group on the 2nd hole and Abby Terada with a good second shot to get close to the pin. She goes on to par the hole and ends her day with a score of 43, which is tied for the low score.

Moving over to the par 3 4th hole and Madison Wigfield gets her iron shot off the tee onto the green. She two puts from there to earn the par.

4th Hole

Onto the 4th hole green, an odd moment here. As Aparna Ramakrishnan sinks her putt, a rogue shot from the 1st hole comes onto the green and hits the foot of Margot Dawson. Not something you see every day, but Dawson isn’t phased as she goes on to make her putt as well.

8th Hole

Over to the 8th hole, another par 3. Macey Martin sticks her tee shot within 20 feet and goes on to make par. Her round of 43 is tied for tops on the day.

Another Metea golfer with a 43 is Meadow Rolence who just misses a birdie putt here and taps in for par. Another strong round for Rolence.

Sticking on 8 with Central senior Haley Hayes who sets herself up for par with a nice tee shot onto the green. Hayes with a 45, tied for best on the team.

Megan Power makes this putt on the 8th green, she puts up the other 45 for the red and white to tie for the top Redhawk round.

9th Hole

Finishing up on the 9th hole, Kylie Hallissey from Metea makes this putt and is pumped up to finish her day with a par.

Keira Hallissey in the final group chipping just off the green. A great shot that she nearly gets to go for birdie. She taps in for par and a round of 55 as Catherine Schuck joins her for a celebratory handshake. Metea Valley girls golf with another DVC win.

