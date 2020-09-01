Girls Golf Marist vs. Benet 08.26.20

A hot and sunny day in Lisle Illinois as Benet Academy welcomes Marist High School to River Bend Golf Club. Both schools playing in their 2nd dual meet of the season. The Redwings hoping to rack up another East Suburban Conference win.

2nd Hole

We get started with Benet’s Abby Doyle on hole 2 who hits a nice chip shot that just barely misses the hole. She goes on to get a four on the hole, good for par.

Staying on hole 2 is Bent’s Olivia Ruffalo with a nice chip shot from a tough angle that gets her within putting range on the 2nd hole. She finishes the night with a score of 49.

5th Hole

Moving on to hole 5 is Benet’s Lauren Lukitsh who hits a nice shot over the shrubs that drops down on the green and within a makeable range. She ends the night with a score of 48 after two putting for par on the hole.

Staying at five and Benet senior Grace George taps in this putt en route to a round of 47.

7th Hole

On number 7 we have Marist’s Devin Guest who hits a long-range putt that just stops inches from the flag. She ends her round with the second best score for the Redhawks.

Sticking with hole seven and we have Benet’s Abby Doyle who finds her self just off the green but she manages to hit a nice chip that settles a couple feet from the pin. She ends the round with a score of 44, 2nd best for the Redwings.

9th Hole

Ending the night with our top golfer is Benet’s Reagan Rodenbostel who is in a rough spot from the 9th hole bunker. A great sand shot puts her feet from the hole. She knocks in the easy putt to end her day as the top individual with a round of 42.

Benet starts the ESCC slate 2-0 with a win over Marist by the score of 181-206

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.