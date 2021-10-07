Girls Golf Hinsdale South Sectional 10.04.2021

The Girls Golf Hinsdale South Sectional takes place at Village Greens golf course where Hinsdale Central takes home the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s that time of the year again where the squirrels are out at Village Greens golf course in Woodridge for the Girls Golf Hinsdale South Sectional. All six of our local schools are in attendance and looking to book their spot in the state tournament.

We start this one out with Eshani Ragam from Naperville North who hits a nice shot onto the green setting her up for par. She finishes with a 90.

Next up is Waubonsie’s Lilly Riley who hits a putt from distance that barely misses the hole. Riley finishes the event with a 91.

The second North golfer is Ashlyn Bhatia who hits a perfectly placed putt that gives her the easy tap in. Bhatia finishes with an 81, but the senior misses state by two strokes.

Moving onto hole 9, we have Neuqua’s Sarah Zheng who finds herself in a tricky spot, but she does well to get onto the green and with her putt she finishes with a score of 76.

Onto Metea Valley’s Meadow Rolence who is looking for the hole in one on the par 3, but her shot barely misses the flag. Rolence ends her day with an 87.

Back over to Neuqua, Rebecca Wu is having a great event and she finishes off the afternoon with this nice putt to give her a team high of 74.

Let’s look at the Redwings of Benet as Olivia Ruffalo hits a shot that curls just a bit wide of the pin, but she makes up for that with her putting game. She finishes with a 78 and qualifies for state.

Sticking with the Redwings, we have freshman Audrey Wake who hits a nice approach shot onto the green and she proceeds to tap in for par. The young freshman joins her teammate and qualifies for state with a score of 77.

Our lone Naperville Central golfer is Haley Hayes who makes a nice putt and she taps in for a score of 92.

Our second Waubonsie member of the event is Kelly Cong whose putt stops right next to the pin and she taps in for the par. Cong finishes with an 86.

Finishing off the event is Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Thornton whose tap in helps Hinsdale Central secure the sectional title. Neuqua in 2nd and Downers Grove North in 3rd. All Neuqua Valley golfers and two Benet golfers will be in action next weekend at state.

