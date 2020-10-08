Girls Golf Glenbard East Regional Meet 10.07.20

We’re at the Glendale Lakes Golf Club where Naperville North Girls Golf and Benet Academy are taking part in regional golf action. The two even paired up for the day.

Naperville North Girls Golf

Let’s start on the 10th hole with North’s Bhaavya Manikonda lining up her putt. The Huskie has the right line and drops this in for birdie as part of a 16-over day.

#4 Group

Same hole, here’s Benet’s Olivia Ruffalo. She’s off to a great start thanks to shots like this around the green – she saves the par on the short hole.

Meanwhile, North’s Lucy Rayburn comes a little short on this putt but has an otherwise fantastic day – scoring a team low 79.

Back to Ruffalo on 15… and she’s aiming for the par three green and sticks the landing. She winds up with an impressive 6-over scorecard.

#3 Group

Reversing course to the 10th green where North’s Ashlyn Bhatia nearly sinks a long range bomb… winds up with a 19-over day.

With the #3s now and here’s Benet’s Grace George on 14 approaching the green. She runs it up to the top of the green. She scores a 15-over, which is good for 9th overall.

#2 Group

Alright… back to the 10th tee box with the #2 players… and here’s Hinsdale Central’s Caroline Owens, who heat seeks the front of the green, finishing just 5 over.

Same group now on the 18th hole – North’s Erica Lei in trouble… but not for long. She escapes the beach and finds a way to par the final hole, securing a 16 over day with the par.

As for Benet’s Abby Doyle… she comes oh-so-close to dropping in this long attempts and ends the regional meet with an 89.

#1 Group

Okay, one last time heading back to 10… here’s the Redwings top player, Reagan Rodenbostel, who finds the front fringe…. And the chip from there… allows her to par the hole.

Her group includes Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Thornton, who is on a mission… how about that for accuracy. She pars the hole.

Emma Kirvan also in the top group and showing why with a beautiful sand shot.

Sticking with Kirvan but zipping ahead to the 18th green… this chip is huge with North trying to hold on to the 2nd spot in the team rankings. Here 83 helps the Huskies take second…

Only behind Thornton and Hinsdale Central. The Red Devils top player earns the individual regional plaque with a 3 over day… shooting an impressive 73.

