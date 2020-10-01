Girls Golf ESCC Championship 9.29.20

ESCC Championship taking place at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet, where Benet Academy and St. Viator battle for the top spot in conference.

We’re at the East Suburban Catholic Conference Championship… where Benet has found a ton of recent success… just don’t forget 2018 and 2019… Reagan Rodenbosel says hi from Inwood Golf Course in Joliet… and let’s roll right to it.

ESCC Championship

And we start with St. Viator’s Cate Reisinger – who is approaching the 5th green and she’ll join two of her playing mates – she starts 1 over on her first 6 holes.

Meanwhile, Rodenbostel nearly pours in a long range bomb on 5 – the Benet #1 player hoping to pace the Redwings to a fifth straight title.

So, too, does teammate Abby Doyle… The Redwing puts a great swing from the middle of the fairway and puts it center cut. She pars the hole.

Another Reisinger… Ava has this long put on deck… and sink it – finishing tied for 6th overall with an 85.

Run of Redwings

Back to Rodenbostel… now on the ninth hole. And how about this save after a bad tee shot… puts on the back porch of the green. Ends up with an 88 on the day.

Same hole… even better result for Doyle. Check out this short approach shot – plays it perfectly off the front fringe… and rolls it right near the cup. An 85 also puts her in 6th place.

Another Redwing, Grace George, puts a great iron shot into the ninth green – puts her in a position to par and finish with an 85.

Meanwhile, Cate Reisinger really picking it up after two early bogies… here she is on 13 and putting it mere inches from the cup.

Now on 14, here’s Marist golfer Mallorie Clifton on the par three… and she disguises her terrific shot – which ends up in the center of the green.

Cate Reisinger Wins the Conference Crown

Finally, on 17, because of a shotgun start, Cate Reisinger caps here day by driving a par 4 green and hitting this putt for eagle… and she finishes with a 68 – first time she has EVER finished under-par… and St. Viator wins the conference title by 8 strokes over Benet.

