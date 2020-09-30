Girls Golf DVC Championship 09.29.20

On a foggy, then cloudy, then sunny late September day, the six DuPage Valley Conference schools meet up at Phillip’s Park to settle the conference championship. Naperville North has won back to back DVC crowns.

Metea Valley freshman Meadow Rolence has blossomed into the team’s top golfer, she’s putting from the fringe about 75 feet from the pin and the ball stops just inside a foot away. The Mustangs finish in 4th place as a team.

Naperville and Neuqua Valley enter the meet with identical 7-1 conference records. Huskie senior Emma Kirvan in the hunt for the individual crown as well to no surprise. She just misses this birdie putt on 16 and goes on to shoot a +5 77.

Fellow Huskie Erica Lei just misses a long par putt here on 17, her round of 84 puts her in the top ten along with teammate Ashlyn Bhatia.

Neuqua Valley keeping pace with the Huskies. Another freshman, Rebecca Wu makes this club length par putt. She’s also in the top ten with an 85.

Kelly Cong from Waubonsie Valley with a long putt that has good speed and slides just about a foot wide. Cong also shoots and 84 while teammate Grace Angelides shoots an 85 to lead the Warriors.

On the 17th hole, Aparna Ramakrishnan from Naperville Central nearly gets this long putt to go for par, it just rims out to set up the tap in.

Neuqua Valley’s Isabelle Wu says thanks for the read, putting from almost the same spot and she gets it to go for par. A 78 for Isabelle, third best score of the day.

Sarah Zheng with a very impressive -1 35 on the front nine looking to secure the individual medalist honors as she drives on to the green on the 17th hole. Then when looking to finish the hole with a par, her putt just stays wide. Nonetheless, Zheng takes the win with a +4 76 as Neuqua Valley wins its first ever DVC championship by 8 strokes over Naperville North. Regionals tee off next week.

