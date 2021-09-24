Girls Golf DVC Championship 09.22.21

The Girls Golf DVC Championship is at Phillips Park where Neuqua Valley takes home the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Phillips Park Golf Course for the DVC Girls Golf tournament on a windy Wednesday morning and Fall certainly made its presence known.

14th Hole

While the girls battle through the tough conditions, that doesn’t stop them from hitting some great shots. Here is Lilly Riley of Waubonsie Valley hitting the green in 2 shots on the 14th hole. Lily would go on to par the hole.

Still on the 14th hole, here is Central’s Haley Hayes who has an opportunity to save par and she does! What a putt by Hayes. Haley would go on to finish 8th, shooting an 86 on the day.

Different group for this hole, Neuqua’s Rebecca Wu almost drives it onto the green and she follows up the great drive with a fantastic chip within 5 feet. She’ll have a chance for birdie.

Her teammate Sarah Zheng has a birdie chance of her own and she just rims it out! Sarah would tap in for par.

Wu would not waste this birdie opportunity as she sinks the putt here. She would go on to shoot an 80 on the day to finish in 2nd place overall.

17th Hole

On to hole 17, it’s a par 3 and Waubonsie’s Kelly Cong hits a fantastic shot here as she finds the middle of the green. She would go on to shoot an 84 on the day to finish in 4th.

Lilly Riley finds herself just off of the green on the par 3 17th and she hits a beautiful chip to give herself a par opportunity. She is able to finish it off as well. Lilly went on to shoot an 85 on the day to finish in 6th place.

Still on the 17th, this time it’s Neuqua’s Sarah Zheng finding the green. Sarah hits a beauty of a shot here. She would go on to par the hole.

18th Hole

We move to 18, Naperville North’s Ashlyn Bhatia finds herself in the middle of the fairway and she is able to hit the middle of the green on her approach shot. Ashlyn gives herself a birdie opportunity here. She almost sinks the birdie! She is able to tap in for par and would go on to finish 4th with an 84.

Rebecca Wu has a par attempt on 18 here and she sinks it to finish her round on a good note.

Zheng chipping for birdie and she sets herself up perfectly to tap in for par. She would be your champion on the day, shooting a 78 even in the tough conditions. Neuqua would go on to win the DVC title with a low score of 333.

