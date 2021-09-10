Girls Golf Carmel Catholic vs. Benet Academy 09.08.21

The girls golf standings are starting to come into focus as Benet Academy hosts Carmel Catholic for an ESCC duel at River Bend golf course. These two teams have combined to win seven of the last ten conference championships.

3rd Hole

It’s a very young Benet varsity roster this season, but one of the senior returnees is Olivia Ruffalo who gets this putt to go on the par 5 third hole.

Carmel keeping pace on the same hole, Macaire Everett gets this eight foot putt to fall for par. Everett has the low score for the day with a 43.

Another Carmel golfer on three is Lauren Crowe. She sets herself up nicely with a chip from off the green that settles about ten feet from the pin.

Redwing junior Amelia Huerta with a long putt for birdie and it just rims out. Tough break but it leaves an easy tap in for par.

5th Hole

Over to the par 3 fifth hole. Claire George with a well struck tee shot over the weeds and onto the dance floor. The Benet junior two putts from there for par.

Corsairs golfer Kate Roberts also drops one onto the green with her tee shot. It’s well placed and gets a little help from the roll downhill. A 48 from Roberts is second best on the team.

Huerta back at it on the 5th hole. Another solid putt for par as the junior ends her round with a 47.

Redwing Isabelle Grane looking for a par putt of her own and the freshman gets it to go.

9th Hole

Over to the 9th hole and Olivia Ruffalo chips up close to the hole. That helps the senior to a score of 46 on the day, second best on the team.

Another nice chip from just off the green, this one from Macaire Everett who puts this one a foot from the cup. A well earned par to end the day.

Another Benet freshman helping the team is Kerregan Reilly, she makes this club length putt and finishes within the top four with a 48.

The top Redwing on the day is sophomore Audrey Simkus. A great chip from about 50 yards out sticks within 15 feet. She then buries the putt for par to complete a round of 45. That helps Benet girls golf secure a five stroke team victory over Carmel Catholic.