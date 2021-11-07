Girls Diving Neuqua Valley Sectional Meet 11.06.21

The Girls Diving Sectional Meet takes place at Neuqua Valley where Oswego East’s Amelia Soriaga takes the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for the Girls Diving Sectional Meet. 18 divers competing to earn a spot at the state meet.

We start with Payten Orlow of Neuqua Valley. She is attempting a back one and a half somersault with a twist and she absolutely nails it. She scores a 26.5 on this dive.

Amelia Soriaga of Oswego East is our next diver and she is attempting a backwards pike. She absolutely delivers on her dive and she’s rewarded with a score of 36.5!

Another Wolf in Riley O’Brien looks to keep up with her teammate. She attempts a backwards pike and she delivers a beautiful dive to earn a 34.

Waubonsie Valley junior Naddya Favela leads her team with an overall score of 326.05. The Warrior earns 6th place overall, but misses out on the state cut.

Junior Emily Thompson leads Metea Valley. She is the top Mustang on the day with a ninth place finish at 315.80.

In the end, it came down to two divers, one of which was Orlow for the Wildcats.

She attempts a backwards one and a half somersault pike and she does a terrific job. She earns a 31.5 and goes on to finish second in the sectional.

Your sectional winner is Amelia Soriaga. She earns a 38 on a reverse pike and is going to state!

Payten Orlow of Neuqua finished just two points behind and had her personal best! She will be advancing to state along with the top five finishers in the meet.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!